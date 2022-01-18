Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Thunder will play against Melbourne Renegades in the league game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Sydney Thunder have won eight of their 13 games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won three of their 13 games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2:20 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. The average 1st innings score in T20s at this ground is 159 runs.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won eight of their 13 games in the tournament, and they lost their last game against Sydney Sixers. Alex Hales is in outstanding form, whereas Jason Sangha and Matthew Gilkes have also been consistent. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of the side with 18 wickets, whereas he is an incredible batter too. Gurinder Sandhu has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew have 12 wickets each. Mohammad Hasnain has gone home, but Usman Khawaja will make his comeback in this game.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Remember this guy? Yeah, the one who made two centuries in the Sydney test? He’s BACK in the mix for the @ThunderBBL! ⚡️⚡️#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/AuFjoV90a4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2022

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won just three of their 13 games, and they are out of the tournament. Nic Maddinson is out due to an injury, whereas Kane Richardson is missing due to personal reasons. Jack Frazer-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey are out due to Covid. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are batting well for the side, whereas Unmukt Chand will get his second game. Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, and Josh Lalor will take of pace, whereas Zahir Khan and Cameron Boyce will take care of spin.

Probable XI: James Seymour, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Unmukt Chand, Jonathan Merlo, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Zahir Khan, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans.

Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win this game.