Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns against Melbourne Renegades in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Hobart Hurricanes have won six of their 12 games, whereas the Renegades have won three of their 12 games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marvel Stadium has been excellent for batting this season. One side of the boundary is quite small on this ground, and we can expect a run-fest.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won six of their 12 games, and they defeated Sydney Thunder in the last game. Ben McDermott has been the best batter of the side, whereas Matthew Wade and Caleb Jewell are also looking in a good rhythm. D’arcy Short will again play an important part for the side. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side with 15 wickets, whereas Riley Meredith and Sandeep Lamichhane have 13 and 12 wickets, respectively. Jordan Thompson also bowled well in the last game.

Probable XI: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

The League have today announced several BBL|11 fixture changes including our clash against the Renegades. 🏏#TasmaniasTeam #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/BrXjhuHG5y — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 13, 2022

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won just three of their 12 games, and they are out of the tournament. Nic Maddinson is out due to an injury, whereas Kane Richardson is missing due to personal reasons. Jack Frazer-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey are out due to Covid. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh will lead the batting, whereas Unmukt Chand will make his BBL debut. Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, and Josh Lalor will take of pace, whereas Zahir Khan and Cameron Boyce will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Unmukt Chand, James Seymour, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Cameron Boyce, Zahir Khan, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.