Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Hobart Hurricanes will play against Adelaide Strikers in the 22nd game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Hobart Hurricanes have won two of their five games in the tournament so far, whereas the Strikers have won one of their five games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 12:35 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 169 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won two of their five games, and they need to make momentum. The opening combo of Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott proved their class in the last game, whereas D’arcy Short is also a key asset. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side, whereas Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith are also bowling well. Sandeep Lamichhane would want to improve his form in this game.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

We’re in for a cracker tomorrow night at Blundstone Arena. Don’t miss out – tickets from the link in our bio! 💥👊🏼#TasmaniasTeam #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/YFz4HA2mvi — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 26, 2021

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won one of their five games, and they are in desperate need of a win. The Strikers are missing the services of their star batters like Travis Head and Alex Carey. Jon Wells scored a half-century in the last game, whereas Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, and Matt Renshaw are other strong batters. Rashid Khan and Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Garton, Siddle, and Agar will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side, whereas the batting is their weakness.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.