Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Sixers will play against Sydney Thunder in the league game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Sydney Sixers have won seven of their eleven games in the tournament so far, whereas the Thunder have won eight of their twelve games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:10 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground has been really good for batting this season. This pitch is offering an even amount of bounce and boundaries on the one side are quite small.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won seven of their eleven games, and they defeated Melbourne Renegades in the last game. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have been their best batsmen, whereas Jack Edwards also batted well in the last game. Daniel Christian is looking in brilliant form with both bat and the ball. Hayden Kerr has scalped 17 wickets in the tournament, whereas Dwarshius has 12 wickets. Sean Abbott has 15 wickets under his belt, and he can contribute with the bat as well.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Lloyd Pope.

A BIG match-up for a BIG game of #BBL11 👊 pic.twitter.com/P2dwfCrGRc — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 14, 2022

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won eight of their twelve games in the tournament, and they lost their last game after winning six on the trot. Alex Hales is in outstanding form, whereas Jason Sangha and Matthew Gilkes have also been consistent. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of the side with 16 wickets, whereas he is an incredible batter too. Tanveer Sangha and Gurinder Sandhu have scalped 12 wickets each, whereas McAndrew has scalped 10 wickets. Mohammad Hasnain has been bowling some serious pace bowling in the powerplay overs.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.