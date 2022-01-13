Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Renegades will play against Melbourne Stars in the league game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Melbourne Stars have won four of their ten games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won three of their eleven games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2:05 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marvel Stadium has been excellent for batting this season. One side of the boundary is quite small on this ground, and we can expect a run-fest.

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won just three of their eleven games, and they are in desperate need of a win. The Renegades have struggled with their batting this season, and their batting has flopped in the last two games. Shaun Marsh is looking in good touch, whereas Nic Maddinson and Aaron Finch need to step up. Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan and Cameron Boyce will be the leading spinners. Richardson has been their ace bowler with 18 wickets.

Probable XI: Jake Frazer-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan.

A Derby on home turf 😍 Plenty of entertainment on throughout the night, including an unmissable FMX show and a live performance from @clientliaison! 🎟️ https://t.co/IIDsKRjmh2 #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/oIOx5dSV2S — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 12, 2022

Melbourne Stars preview

The Stars have won four of their ten games in the tournament so far, and Scorchers defeated them in the last game. Joe Clarke has been the best batter of the side, whereas Maxwell is out of form. Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, and Joe Burns will handle the middle-order. Adam Zampa and Qais Ahmad will take care of spin, whereas Haris Rauf and Brody Couch will handle the pace. Couch and Qais Ahmad have bowled really well in the tournament so far.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Xavier Crone, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will be the favourites to win this game.