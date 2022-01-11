Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Renegades will play against Sydney Sixers in the league game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Sydney Sixers have won six of their ten games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won three of their ten games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score in T20 games played here has been 148 runs. This track has not been east on this ground.

Total Games: 5; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won just three of their ten games, and they are in desperate need of a win. The Renegades have struggled with their batting this season, and they could not score 100 runs in the last game. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are in looking in good touch, whereas Nic Maddinson has been a decent all-rounder. Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan and Cameron Boyce will be the leading spinners. Mohammad Nabi and James Pattinson will miss the rest of the tournament.

Probable XI: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Frazer-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won six of their ten games, Perth Scorchers defeated them in the last one. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have been their best batsmen, but their recent form has not been great. Daniel Christian is looking in brilliant form with both bat and the ball. Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott are leading the pace attack, whereas Jackson Bird and Ben Dwarshius will help them. Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott are set to be back in this game after missing the last game.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.