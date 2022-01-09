Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns against Sydney Thunder in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Hobart Hurricanes have won five of their ten games, whereas the Thunder have won seven of their ten. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8:40 AM IST on 10 January 2022.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. The average 1st innings score in T20s at this ground is 159 runs

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won five of their ten games, and they would want to start winning. Ben McDermott has scored two centuries in the tournament so far, whereas D’arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, and Peter Handscomb need to support him. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side with 15 wickets, whereas Riley Meredith and Sandeep Lamichhane have ten wickets each. Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson will be back for this game, whereas Matthew Wade is still unavailable.

Probable XI: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, D’arcy Short, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won seven of their ten games in the tournament, and they defeated Melbourne Renegades in the last game. Jason Sangha and Matthew Gilkes have been batting well, whereas Alex Hales also came in form in the last game. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of the side, whereas he is an incredible batter too. Tanveer Sangha will take care of spin, whereas Mohammad Hasnain, Gurinder Sandhu, and Nathan McAndrew will take care of pace.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Baxter Holt, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win this game.