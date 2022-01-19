Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Stars will lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Melbourne Stars have won six of their 13 games, whereas the Hurricanes have won seven of their 13. The game will be live on Sony Six from 10:40 AM IST on 19 January 2021.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. The average 1st innings score in T20s at this ground is 159 runs.

Melbourne Stars preview

The Stars have won six of their 13 games in the tournament so far, and they defeated Brisbane Heat in the last game. Joe Clarke and Glenn Maxwell are the impact players of the side, whereas Hilton Cartwright has been the most consistent one. Marcus Stoinis also played a fine knock in the last game. Adam Zampa will lead the spin bowling, whereas Brody Couch and Sam Rainbird will take care of pace. The Stars need to win this game by a huge margin to qualify for the playoffs.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Ahmed Daniyal.

Joe Clarke, the first man in BBL11 to go past 5️⃣0️⃣ five times 🔥#TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/I8hKatOxBF — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 17, 2022

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won seven of their 13 games, and they defeated Melbourne Renegades in the last one. Ben McDermott has been the best batter of the side, whereas Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, and D’arcy Short are also looking in a good rhythm. Tim David has been excellent as the finisher of the side. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side with 18 wickets, whereas Riley Meredith and Sandeep Lamichhane have 14 wickets each. Scott Boland will make his return in this game.

Probable XI: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Scott Boland, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.