Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will lock horns against Perth Scorchers in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Brisbane Heat have won three of their 12 games, whereas the Scorchers have won ten of their thirteen. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers

Pitch Report

This ground has been brilliant for batting this season. This pitch has an even bounce to offer and the boundary of one side is quite small as well.

Brisbane Heat preview

Brisbane Heat have just won three of their 12 games, and they are out of the tournament. The batting of the side has not been consistent so far. Sam Heazlett, Ben Duckett, and Chris Lynn have been the run-scorers of the side. Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson made their return in the last game. Mark Steketee has bowled well for this side, whereas James Bazley and Matthew Kuhnemann have also been decent.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Nathan McSweeney, Lachlan Pfeffer, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Our boys are BACK!! 🤩💪 Send Bison and Ingo a welcome back message in the comments section below 👇 #MADETOUGH #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/R62y0l4vsF — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 16, 2022

Perth Scorchers preview

The Scorchers have won ten of their 13 games in the tournament so far, and Adelaide Strikers defeated them in the last game. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are back from national duties, whereas Colin Munro is also Covid negative. However, Matthew Kelly and Cameron Bancroft are still Covid positive, whereas Laurie Evans is out injured. The form of Ashton Turner and Aaron Hardie is a bonus for this side. All the bowlers are looking in a great rhythm.

Probable XI: Josh Inglis, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.