Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Stars will play against Adelaide Strikers in the league game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Melbourne Stars have won three of their eight games in the tournament so far, whereas the Strikers have won two of their nine games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. The average 1st innings score in T20s at this ground is 159 runs.

Melbourne Stars preview

Melbourne Stars have won three of their eight games in the tournament so far. Many of the top players are back after a negative Covid result. Joe Clarke has been the best batter of the side this season, whereas Marcus Stoinis will also be back. Hilton Cartwright is a consistent performer, whereas Nick Larkin & Joe Burns will assist him. Adam Zampa and Qais Ahmad will take care of spin, whereas Haris Rauf and Brody Couch will handle the pace. Glenn Maxwell will miss this game.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom O’Connell, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won two of their nine games, and they would want to take the momentum from the last game. Matt Renshaw and Matthew Short are batting well, whereas Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, and Henry Hunt need to step up. Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, and Wes Agar will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side, whereas the batting is their weakness.

Probable XI: Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will be the favourites to win this game.