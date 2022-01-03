Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Stars will play against Melbourne Renegades in the 33rd game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Sydney Sixers have won six of their eight games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won one of their seven games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. The average 1st innings score in T20s at this ground is 159 runs.

Melbourne Stars preview

Melbourne Stars have won three of their seven games in the tournament so far. The main concern of this side has been the Covid-19 outbreak. A total of 10 Stars players are Covid positive, which includes players like Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, etc. Glenn Maxwell is the main batsman of the side, whereas Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad, and Haris Rauf are the main bowlers. The players like Charlie Wakim, and Hilton Cartwright will need to play an important role. Ahead of the game, Joe Clarke and Tom Rogers also tested Covid positive.

Probable XI: Travis Dean, Patrick Rowe, Glenn Maxwell, Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Justin Avendano, Tom O’Connell, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf, Ahmad Daniyal.

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won one of their seven games, and they need to bounce back. The Renegades have struggled with their batting, but there is a boost for the side. Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson are the main batters of the side, whereas Shaun Marsh will finally return in this game. Sam Harper also scored a half-century in the last game. Kane Richardson, James Pattinson, and Reece Topley will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner.

Probable XI: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will be the favourites to win this game.