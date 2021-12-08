Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will lock horns against Brisbane Heat in the 5th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Brisbane Heat would want to bounce back after the last defeat, whereas the Scorchers will start their campaign. The game will be live on Sony Six from 4:05 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 167 runs. There is a true bounce on this track, and the batsman can easily trust the wicket. The straight boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers lost the finals last year, and they would want to improve this season. However, the Australian trio of Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Jhye Richardson will miss this game. All three of them were brilliant last season, but they are unavailable due to Australia-A duties. Munro scored 443 runs last season, and he will lead the batting of the Perth side. Laurie Evans is the new addition to the team, whereas Ashton Turner will be the finisher of the side. The pace duo of AJ Tye and Jason Behrendorff combined for 37 wickets last season, whereas the new arrival Peter Hatzoglou will lead the spin.

Probable XI: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Brisbane Heat preview

Brisbane Heat lost the last game, and they would want to bounce back here. They are also missing their star players like Mark Steketee, Michael Neser, and Mitchell Swepson. Ben Duckett and Sam Heazlett proved their form in the last game, whereas Chris Lynn will again be under the radar. The middle-order of the side looks very weak on the paper. Mujeeb ur Rahman will be the lead spinner of the side, whereas Xavier Bartlett and Jack Wildermuth will lead the pace-bowling.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.