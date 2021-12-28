Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Sixers will lock horns against Brisbane Heat in the 25th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Defending champions Sydney Sixers have won five of their six games, whereas the Heat have won two of their six. The game will be live on Sony Six from 12:35 PM IST on 29 December 2021.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat

Pitch Report

The pitch has been absolutely brilliant for batting this season. Three games have been played here in BBL 11, and the pitch has been a batting beauty on both occasions.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won five of their six games, and they defeated Sydney Thunder in the last one. Josh Philippe is the highest run-scorer of the season so far, whereas Moises Henriques is the 3rd highest. The form of James Vince is a concern, but he is a quality player. Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, and Hayden Kerr will lead the pace attack, whereas Lloyd Pope will take care of spin. Shadab Khan will make his Sixers debut in this game.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Lloyd Pope, Hayden Kerr.

The BIGGEST match-up of all 💥 The BBL all time leading wicket taker goes head to head against the BBL all time leading run scorer tomorrow night at the SCG 🏟 Who will make the BIGGEST impact tomorrow night? #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/yrZuntqCoN — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 28, 2021

Brisbane Heat preview

The Brisbane Heat have won just two of their six games so far. Sam Heazlett and Ben Duckett are in brilliant form with the bat, whereas Lynn also scored a half-century in the last game. The form of Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, and Jimmu Pierson is a worry for this side. Mark Steketee and James Bazley are their main pacers, whereas Liam Guthrie is also a big asset. Mujeeb ur Rahman has failed to take wickets this season.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Liam Guthrie.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.