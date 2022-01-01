Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Sixers will play against Melbourne Renegades in the 30th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium in Coffs Harbour. Sydney Sixers have won six of their seven games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won one of their six games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2:00 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades

Pitch Report

This ground has just hosted one BBL game so far. The first batting score in that game was 176 runs, and it was chased down by the Sydney Sixers. One side of the boundary is very small here, and we can expect a batting-friendly wicket.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won six of their seven games, and they defeated Brisbane Heat in the last one. Josh Philippe is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the season so far, whereas Moises Henriques is the 4th highest. The form of James Vince is a concern, but he is a quality player. Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, and Hayden Kerr will lead the pace attack, whereas Steve O’Keefe will be back for this game. Sean Abbott is looking in brilliant form with both bat and the ball.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Hayden Kerr.

Battle of the bowlers 💥 Who will have the BIGGEST impact?#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/MpTCioyL1x — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 31, 2021

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won one of their six games, and they need to bounce back. The Renegades are too much dependent on Aaron Finch’s batting, whereas Nic Maddinson will miss this game. Sam Harper scored a half-century in the last game, but the rest of the batters need to step up. Kane Richardson and Reece Topley will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner. The bowling is the strength of this side, but James Pattinson will miss this game.

Probable XI: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour, Jake Frazer-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Zak Evans, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.