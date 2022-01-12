Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 match?

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Thunder will lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Hobart Hurricanes have won five of their 11 games, whereas the Thunder have won eight of their 11 games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 10:15 AM IST on 13 January 2022.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marvel Stadium has been excellent for batting this season. One side of the boundary is quite small on this ground, and we can expect a run-fest.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won eight of their eleven games in the tournament, and they are on a streak of six straight wins. Alex Hales is in outstanding form, whereas Jason Sangha and Matthew Gilkes have also been consistent. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of the side with 15 wickets, whereas he is an incredible batter too. Tanveer Sangha will take care of spin, whereas Mohammad Hasnain, Gurinder Sandhu, and Nathan McAndrew will take care of pace.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Baxter Holt, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won five of their eleven games, and they would want to start winning. Ben McDermott has scored two centuries in the tournament so far, whereas D’arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, and Peter Handscomb need to support him. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side with 15 wickets, whereas Riley Meredith and Sandeep Lamichhane have 11 and 10 wickets, respectively. Matthew Wade will make his return in this game.

Probable XI: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, D’arcy Short, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win this game.