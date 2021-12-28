Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL 11 match?

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Thunder will lock horns against Perth Scorchers in the 24th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Perth Scorchers have won all six of their games, whereas Sydney Thunder have won two of their five games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this ground has been 164 runs. The boundaries are quite small on this ground, and the batters will enjoy. Manuka Oval’s pitch has always been brilliant for batting.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won two of their five games in the tournament, and they lost their last game to Sydney Sixers. Jason Sangha and Sam Billings are batting well, but the form of Alex Hales is a bit of concern. Hales was the highest run-scorer of last season, and he needs to get back in form. In the bowling department, Tanveer Sangha has scalped eight wickets, whereas Daniel Sams has six wickets under his belt. Saqib Mahmood has also bowled well, and he has scalped five wickets in two games.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Saqib Mahmood.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won six of their six games in the tournament so far, and they are looking unstoppable. Mitchell Marsh has been excellent with the bat this season, whereas he has been taking some important wickets too. Colin Munro and Laurie Evans have been brilliant, whereas the rest of the batters have also played some fine knocks. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye and Agar have 10 wickets each, whereas Behrendorff has eight wickets. Tymal Mills and Peter Hatzoglou have scalped six wickets each so far.

Probable XI: Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.