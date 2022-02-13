Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars have won four of their six games, whereas the Gladiators have won three of their six. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars have won four of their six games this season, and they defeated Multan Sultans in the last game. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and four half-centuries. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hafeez are looking settled in the middle-order, whereas Phil Salt and Harry Brook have handled the lower order well. The bowling quartet of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan is also looking in excellent form.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

LQ beats MS by 52 runs. First defeat for Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars totally outclassed the defending champions tonight. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 11, 2022

Quetta Gladiators preview

Quetta Gladiators have won three of their six games, and they defeated Islamabad United in the last one. Jason Roy is looking in fantastic touch, whereas James Vince and Ahsan Ali are also looking in brilliant form. The way Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Akmal batted in the last game will give them a lot of confidence. Shahid Afridi bowled a beautiful spell in the last game, whereas the rest of the bowlers need to step up.

Probable XI: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Iftekhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar.

Match Prediction

Quetta Gladiators are the favourites to win this game.