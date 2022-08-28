Why are Australian cricketers wearing black armbands today: Why are the cricketers wearing black armbands today 2022?

Why are Australian cricketers wearing black armbands today: Australian cricketers are donning black armbands in the ongoing first ODI.

Australia are continuing to pick wickets to dent Zimbabwe’s progress in the ongoing first ODI in Townsville. Captain Aaron Finch’s decision to bowl first might not have fetched Australia a wicket in the first powerplay but has certainly kept the visitors in check.

Proving reserve batter Marnus Labuschagne’s prediction correct, spinner Adam Zampa has been their most successful bowler at the Riverway Stadium thus far. Introduced into the attack for the first time in the 16th over, Zampa was made to bowl from the other end after one over and rightly so.

It was in the 21st over that Zampa managed to end batter Tadiwanashe Marumani’s (45) patience as an unsuccessful big heave resulted in his dismissal. Having conceded a couple of boundaries in the 25th over, Zampa didn’t stop providing flight to the ball which earned him Tony Munyonga’s (7) wicket only after Steven Smith completed an outstanding running catch.

What a start from Steve Smith! The gun fielder starts off the summer with a stunner in Townsville! #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/IXEw75XsXw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 28, 2022

It was in the 32nd over that Zimbabwe were hurt the most when in-form batter Sikandar Raza (5) pulled a Cameron Green delivery to Zampa at deep square leg.

Why are Australian cricketers wearing black armbands today 2022?

As fans must have noted by now, Australian cricketers are wearing black armbands in this match. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of honour and tribute towards former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds.

Symonds, 46, died at the scene after being a lone occupant in a single-vehicle car crash near Townsville last month. Since Australia are playing for the first time in a city where Symonds used to reside post international retirement, honouring him is a fitting way to start this summer according to wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey.

With everyone at the venue observing a minute’s silence before the start of the match, Symonds daughter Chloe and son Will were also part of the Australian team during the national anthems. Additionally, Symonds’ children are also the official drinks bearers for the Australian team today. Symonds’ nickname and cap are also being displayed at the ground.