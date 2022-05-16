Why Delhi Capitals players wearing black armbands: Why Punjab Kings wearing black armbands in today IPL match 2022?

Punjab Kings wearing black armbands: Players of both the teams are seen wearing black armbands at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz Khan and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s all guns blazing approach has commenced on an affirmative note in their ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Put in to bat first by Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal, Delhi lost opening batter David Warner (0) on the first ball itself. Wanting to play a casual drive off Liam Livingstone, all Warner did was lob the ball to Rahul Chahar at point.

However, the early breakthrough didn’t affect the other two top-order batters who found boundaries at will in the powerplay. Playing only his fifth match of the tournament, Sarfaraz scored a brisk 32 (15) with the help of five fours and a six before mis-timing an Arshdeep Singh delivery to Chahar at mid-on.

Why Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings wearing black armbands today?

As fans must have noted by now, players of both the teams are donning black armbands in Navi Mumbai tonight. In what is a rare situation of both teams’ players wearing black armbands, it has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds.

Symonds, 46, died at the scene after being the single occupant in a single-vehicle car crash near Townsville on Saturday night. The sudden and shocking demise of Symonds has saddened the cricketing fraternity across the world.

Another sad day for cricket!! RIP Andrew Symonds #RIPRoy 😢 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) May 15, 2022

Symonds, who played 238 international matches across formats between 1998-2009, was part of Australia’s World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. The hard-hitting batter even played four seasons of the IPL between 2008-2011.

Symonds, who was born in 1975 in England, was brought to Australia after being adopted by an English couple named Ken and Barbara Symonds. Nicknamed Roy, Symonds has left behind a family of three including wife Laura, son Billy and daughter Chloe.