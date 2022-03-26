Why is Moeen Ali not playing in IPL 2022 match between CSK and KKR today?

Moeen Ali not playing: Chennai Super Kings have handed debuts to as many as four players in the IPL 2022 season opener.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to bowl in the first match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Playing his first match for the franchise, Iyer confirmed that they will be taking the field with only three overseas players namely batter Sam Billings and all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Much like Iyer, England’s Billings is also playing his first match for Knight Riders. India batter Ajinkya Rahane remains the third debutant for the franchise tonight. Wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson (2017) and fast bowler Umesh Yadav (2014-2017), on the other hand, have begun their second stints for KKR after having represented them in the past as well.

Why is Moeen Ali not playing in IPL 2o22 match today?

Much like his counterpart, Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja is also playing his first-ever match as a captain. In fact, this is Jadeja’s first-ever match as a captain in competitive cricket.

CSK, who have included four debutants namely batter Devon Conway, all-rounder Shivam Dube and fast bowlers Adam Milne and Tushar Deshpande, have picked Santner to play a couple of left-arm spinners in a surprising move.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, one of the four retained players at Chennai, is missing this match after having faced a visa issue. Ali, who arrived late in Mumbai due to the same reason, is currently undergoing his three-day quarantine period and will be available from Super Kings’ second match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 31.