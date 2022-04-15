Why is Washington Sundar not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Washington Sundar not playing: Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 25th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. Team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

Facing the brunt of injuries from a team’s perspective, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer remained unperturbed about losing the toss and being asked to bat first tonight.

“I am happy batting first. [Aaron] Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well. There are a few injuries in the camp. We had a good break in between. Can’t really say much about the pitch because it was tough to sight because of the grass,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Readers must note that KKR have included debutant batter Aaron Finch, wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson and all-rounder Aman Khan for batter Ajinkya Rahane, wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson and fast bowler Rasikh Salam.

Why is Washington Sundar not playing vs KKR today?

Talking about Sunrisers’ solitary change for this match, all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith has replaced all-rounder Washington Sundar. Having suffered a hand injury in their last match against Gujarat Titans on Monday, Sundar hasn’t recovered to play this match.

In four matches this season, Sundar has picked as many wickets at an average of 27.50, an economy rate of 7.85 and a strike rate of 21 to be the second-highest wicket-taker for Hyderabad. With the bat in hand, Sundar’s 58 runs have come at a strike rate of 207.14.

In what has been that sort of a last few months, it isn’t for the first time when Sundar has missed action due to an injury. Following missing Indian Premier League 2021 Phase 2, Sundar had tested positive for COVID-19 to miss the tour of South Africa earlier this year as well.