“Will is still feeling a few symptoms”: Will Pucovski officially ruled of Ashes 2021 due to concussion symptoms

In a disappointing set of events, Australian youngster Will Pucovski has been ruled out of Ashes 2021. Will Pucovski is still feeling concussion symptoms and will not play in the last Sheffield Shield game for Victoria.

Will suffered his 10th concussion last month and has still not recovered. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his debut earlier this year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series. Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries.

Will Pucovski will not play for Victoria till February 2022

Pucovski was set to feature in Victoria’s last Sheffield Shield game to continue his Ashes dream. He was at the Junction Oval, but his concussion symptoms ruled him out of the game. Victoria will play their next game after the BBL in February 2022.

“Will is just still feeling it a little bit, still a few symptoms,” Chris Rogers, Victoria’s coach said.

“So, we felt it’s probably better not to rush him into this last game. Give him some time now. There’s a bit of a break after this game. And we can look into how we, perhaps, support him through and almost get him ready for the block after the BBL.”

Will Pucovski has not played any competitive game since his test debut in January. He could not even attend Victoria’s pre-season due to his shoulder injury. He has a BBL contract, but he has not played a single game in BBL till now for his side.

“I think he’ll probably just see how he can get himself right and play some club cricket,” Rogers said.

“Whether that’s before Christmas or after, and then we’ll have a really big block of domestic cricket post the BBL.”

Pucovski’s Ashes 2021 dream is over

Chris Rogers also confirmed that there is no chance for Will Pucovski to feature in any of the upcoming Ashes 2021 tests.

“I can’t see how he can now get the opportunity to show that he is ready to go to play in the Test matches if he was to be playing club cricket and to be picked out of club cricket.”

Will Pucovski was all set to partner David Warner in the Ashes, but it was not meant to be.