Will Pucovski injury update: Australia’s young prodigy is set to miss the Ashes 2021 opener at the Gabba

Will Pucovski injury update: Australia’s young sensation has suffered yet another concussion and is set to miss the Ashes 2021 opener.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8th December in Brisbane, and the home side would want to retain their urn. However, they are again in the same problem as last season. The opening partner of David Warner is still uncertain for Australia.

Will Pucovski was said to be the confirmed partner for Warner, but his concussion problem continues. He suffered his 10th concussion last month and is all but out of the Ashes 2021 opener. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his debut last year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series.

Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries.

Will Pucovski injury update

Pucovski suffered his 10th concussion last month which ruled him out of Victoria’s season opener, whereas he will also miss the next game starting from Friday. However, he is said to get fit for the last shield game before the BBL 11.

Chris Rogers, coach of the Victorian team has revealed that Will is unlikely to be available for the Brisbane Ashes test.

“He hasn’t quite recovered as well as hoped for this game from the concussion,” Rogers said.

“In discussions with the medical team and national selectors, it was felt that we’d give him a bit more time before he’s selected to play for Australia.”

BREAKING: Will Pucovski out of Sheffield Shield game and almost certainly out of the start of the Ashes. Has had a relapse of concussion symptoms from incident revealed by @australian last month. Story about what this means to follow …. pic.twitter.com/XZssQP38RD — Peter Lalor (@plalor) November 3, 2021



Australia will arrange an enlarged camp of Victoria and New South Wales players for the Ashes 2021. They all will undergo 2 weeks of quarantine and then will play an intra-squad game. Pucovski will not be a part of that camp.

“No doubt there’s a lot of frustration for him. He wants to be playing,” Rogers on Pucvoski.

“He’s still so young and there’s so much time left in in the game for him so there’s no need to rush him back into a Test series when he hasn’t even played professional cricket in seven months.”

The injury to Pucovski will mean that either Usman Khwaja or Marcus Harris will be back in the Australian squad to partner Warner at the top.