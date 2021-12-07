Women’s Ashes 2022: Australian spinner Sophie Molineux ruled out of the series due to an injury

Women’s Ashes 2022: Australian left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the multi-format series due to a stress fracture.

Australian Women’s cricket team have dealt a major blow before the start of Women’s Ashes next month. The left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the multi-format series due to a stress fracture. Georgia Wareham is already suffering a long-term injury, and injury to Sophie has certainly lowered the spin bowling stocks.

The Women’s Ashes start from 27 January 2022, which includes one test, three T20Is, and 3 ODIs. Sophie Molineux injured herself during the WBBL last month, and she played the last few games despite getting injured. Molineux has been impressive for the Australian side with the white-ball. She has scalped 17 ODI wickets and 26 T20I wickets at a very solid economy.

Women’s Ashes 2022: Sophie Molineux aims to return in Women’s World Cup

Australia will travel to New Zealand after the Ashes for the Women’s World Cup in March 2022. The medical staff is hopeful that Sophie will be fit to play in the Gala event in New Zealand. Australian doctor Pip Inge gave an update on Sophie’s injury.

Sophie Molineux celebrating her maiden Test wicket, that of England captain Heather Knight no less, in style 💪#Ashes | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/xMwlhSXKjM — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2019

“Sophie sustained a stress fracture to her right foot during the last week of the WBBL,” Pip Inge said.

“She is currently offloading in a moon boot and a return to play plan has been developed in conjunction with Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia medical staff.”

“Sophie’s focus now shifts to her rehabilitation plan which means she’ll be unavailable for any upcoming domestic matches as well as the Ashes in January.”

“At this stage we are aiming to have Sophie available for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in March.”

Despite the unavailability of Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux, there are some spinners available for Australia. Amanda Wellington and Alana King had a brilliant WBBL, whereas Jess Jonassen is an established name on the side. Canberra’s Manuka Oval will host the only test of the series from 27 January 2022.