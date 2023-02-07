WPL auction 2023 date: WPL auction 2023 players list

246 Indian players will go under the hammer during WPL 2023 players auction.

Ahead of the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in all readiness to commence with the inaugural and perhaps the game-changing season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The huge expectations from the league can be ascertained with the fact that as many as 1,525 women cricketers from around the world decided to register their names for the imminent WPL players’ auction.

However, the five franchise think-tanks have truncated the list to mere 409 players (246 Indians and 163 overseas) across 15 countries, who will stand a chance to be part of the historic league.

For those unaware, three of the five successful bidders hail from the IPL, and will own the teams from Mumbai (MI owners), Bangalore (RCB owners), Delhi (DC owners). The Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd. (Ahmedabad team bidders), and Capri Global Holdings Private Limited (Lucknow team bidders) are the other two teams in the WPL.

WPL auction 2023 date

The BCCI on Tuesday released the WPL media advisory and formally announced that the WPL 2023 will be conducted from March 4-26, across two venues in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium and the D.Y. Patil Stadium. The inaugural season will comprise of a total of 22 matches.

The WPL auction will take place on February 13, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and will commence from 02:30 pm onwards.

The franchises will have a purse limit of INR 12 Crore, and will be required to form their squad consisting of a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 18 players, which would include mere six overseas players.

WPL auction 2023 players list

The players have placed themselves under five different base price categories – INR 10 Lakh, INR 20 Lakh, INR 30 Lakh, INR 40 Lakh, and INR 50 Lakh.

24 players have placed themselves in the highest reserve price category, which includes some star players in Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Sophie Devine to name a few.

30 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 40 Lakh.

Click here to have a look at all the players shortlisted to go under the hammer during the WPL 2023 auction on February 13.