Yashasvi Jaiswal, Who Owns A 5BHK Flat In Thane, Had Once Thought Of Leaving Mumbai To Return Back To Family

Despite all the passion and burning desire to move forward towards a desired aim/goal, one would surely expect an 11-year-old to crumble before facing the continuous challenges that life has to throw at him on the path. India’s southpaw batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was not immune to having such self-doubting thoughts, when life’s dreams would seem too big to achieve on certain days.

Although the family income was just enough to feed a family of six, Yashasvi still had his father as an earning member and also an elder brother to worry about the possible uncertainties of life from a financial point of view. Yet, the young boy was as adamant as a person his age could ever be, in order to make a mark for himself and strive for a living.

A decade since taking the decision to leave his family and hometown all alone, a now 21-year-old Yashasvi would receive the news of his team India call-up while a popular news media company would be interviewing him live.

And as he would play his debut Test match versus West Indies, his mind would also wander towards thoughts of his recently-owned 5BHK flat in Thane – where his family was supposed to shift around a week ago.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Owns A 5BHK Flat In Thane

The day Yashasvi would become only the 17th Indian player to smash a century on Test debut, his family would also move to their brand new five-bedroom flat in the city of Thane (near Mumbai).

From living under a tent in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan during his teenage years and even selling Pani Puris for a food vendor, this is some achievement by a man who is just a couple of years past his teenage years. His brother Tejaswi Jaiswal would remark during an interaction with Indian Express, how Yashasvi continuously persisted the family to shift as early as possible to the new house. Reason being that for the past couple of years, they were living in a rented two-bedroom house in Santa Cruz.

“He kept telling us, ‘please shift soon, I don’t want to stay in this house’. Even during the Test match, he would ask about our shifting plans. All his life, he had just one wish, to have his own house. You know how he has come up, he understands the importance of a roof over his head, especially in Mumbai.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal Had Once Thought Of Leaving Mumbai To Return Back To Family

During an interview with The Lallantop a couple of weeks ago, Jaiswal would reveal how on a couple of occasions, thoughts of leaving Mumbai and its challenging life had occurred to him.

However, he would remark that the constant support he had received from his parents especially during the age bracket of 14-18, had really helped him stay motivated during that period. It were only their assuring words and a belief in his abilities which helped him cope up with the challenging life in Mumbai.

“Aisa hua, do-teen baar hua. Lekin meri life me aise log bhi the, jinhone meri kaafi madad ki. 14-18 ki age hoti hai, usme mujhe bahut sambhaal ke rakha, guide kiya. Especially mummy-papa ne hamesha support kiya. Unki baaton ne hamesha motivate kiya [It did occur (thoughts of leaving Mumbai) two-three time. But, there were some people in my life who had helped me a lot, especially during the age of 14-18. My mom-dad had supported me all the way. Their words have always motivated me].”

Yashasvi Jaiswal Was Afraid And Nervous Upon Leaving Home At 11

Earlier, during the interview, Jaiswal had remarked how it was ‘not-that-easy’ to live without his parents in a different state and at such a young age. He tried to explain the feeling by citing the example of a 20-year-old who is certain to leave home and his family for a couple of years. However, in his case, there was no definite time-period for his stay away from home, as he had arrived in a completely new city with really big dream in his eyes.

Having said that, he would go on to remark that he was so much involved and busy with his training and everyday schedule, that he would ultimately forget the homesick feeling.