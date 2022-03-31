Yesterday LSG vs CSK match result: Who won Lucknow vs Chennai yesterday match 2022 IPL?

Yesterday LSG vs CSK match result: The Brabourne stadium was witness to another high-scoring thriller in the ongoing season of IPL.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a mammoth total of 210/7 in their 20 Overs after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul opted to field first.

In what was nothing less than a batting paradise despite pacers getting some extra bounce off the deck, CSK raced off to 73/1 after 6 Overs – their 4th highest Powerplay score in IPL history.

With Robin Uthappa (50 off 27) all guns blazing from one end, he was equally well complimented by Moeen Ali (35 off 22) as the ‘Yellow Army’ raced away to the 100-run mark in mere 9.1 Overs.

Shivam Dube (49 off 30), Ambati Rayudu (27 off 20), Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 9), and MS Dhoni (16* off 6) chipped in with useful contributions at a healthy strike rate to make sure they did not let the run-rate dip even a tad.

In reply, the LSG openers – Quinton de Kock (61 off 45) and skipper KL Rahul (40 off 26), got off to a flier as well, and were never really out of the game considering the nature of the pitch and the presence of dew around. A 99-run opening stand for the duo in 10.2 Overs laid the perfect platform for the rest of the batters to continue dominate the proceedings akin CSK did in the first innings.

Dwaine Pretorious (4-0-31-2) did try to pull things back the CSK way by getting rid of both the openers, especially de Kock who had raced away to a 23-ball half-century in no time.

But, it was Evin Lewis (55* off 23), who ultimately turned the match in LSG’s favour. Requiring another 34 runs in the final two Overs, and with Lewis batting on 39* (19), the West Indian southpaw joined hands with the young sensation Ayush Badoni (19* off 9) to smoke Shivam Dube for 25 runs to completely swing the match’s balance in LSG’s favour.

Lucknow seeing Shivam Dube bowl the 19th. pic.twitter.com/Al0IN1ftKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 31, 2022

With 9 runs required off the final Over, Badoni smashed a maximum off the very first ball after Mukesh Choudhary bowled a couple of Wides to begin the final Over to seal the chase.

With a single off the third delivery, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated CSK by 6 wickets to successfully chase down the 4th highest target in IPL history.

Also, this was the first occasion that CSK had lost both the opening matches in an IPL season.

Evin Lewis was ultimately adjudged the ‘Player of the match’ for a game-changing knock after coming in to bat during the 12th Over of the chase.