ESports

“Niko…I am sorry!!”: How Shroud, KennyS and Tarik reacted to the G2 Niko Deagle miss.

g2 niko Stockholm amjor post match
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Charles Barkley has gone 7/7 on his guarantees on Inside the NBA this year": The Chuckster's on a streak with his predictions as Bucks, Nets, Lakers falter in 2021-22 NBA season
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
g2 niko Stockholm amjor post match
“Niko…I am sorry!!”: How Shroud, KennyS and Tarik reacted to the G2 Niko Deagle miss.

G2 Niko is one of the best fraggers in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Yet he choked…