“My grandma could understand CSGO”: Shroud states why CSGO is more potent eSports than Valorant

Shroud, ex-pro CSGO player turned Twitch Streamer talks about the longevity of major esports titles. It yet again sparks the question- can Valorant hold a candle to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive?

Shroud has been known as the “King of Reddit” since 2013. His cheeky plays and cocky Aces in the professional matches destroyed opponents left and right. But like s1mple, he was cursed.

Shroud was the best player of his era, yet he could not lift a single major. It was a general problem with the entire North American region.

Also read: TenZ, Timthetatman and other player reacts to Simple and NaVi making history, winning the first major without dropping a single map.

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek originally started with “eclipse”. As of now, he is an extremely popular streamer on Twitch who regularly pulls in an average of 40000 viewers on Twitch.

Shroud retired from a professional career to focus on streaming in 2017.

Recently on Livestream while playing Valorant, Shroud was asked what would be easier for the first time viewers: Valorant or CSGO? Shroud rather has a very straightforward answer.

Michael stated that CSGO is quite a simple game to understand. Even his Grandma could understand it when he explained it to her. Valorant is actually a bit extra.