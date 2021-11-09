Stockholm Major: Simple gives his CSGO Major winning mouse to James Banks.

CSGO Pro Simple and James Banks know each since a long time. Now, S1mple gifted his mouse after winning his first-ever major at Stockholm.

Simple has been one of the most prolific and famous CSGO players of our era. The reason is straightforward: “Simple is the best player to ever put his hands on CS: GO”.

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev started his Tier 1 Professional career in 2014 with Lane Dodgers. Soon he found his way to Team Liquid in 2016, after serious performance stats in the 2015 season.

James Banks and Oleksandr knew each other since his Liquid days. In late 2017, s1mple would give James an exclusive interview. It was regarding how he felt staying away from friends and family in foreign lands.

S1mple won his first CSGO major at PGL Stockholm 2021.

James is a British professional host, interviewer, commentator, manager, and journalist. He started out as a co-host/interviewer at EIZO Challenge 2014.

Eventually, s1mple dropped Liquid and joined NaVi in the same year. S1mple has a relentless drive to always stay the best in the game.

Oleksandr “s1mple” has been titled the “Uncrowned King of CSGO”. S1mple’s curse never seemed to leave his side.

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev gifted his mouse to James Bank in Avicii Arena.

He could not win a major since his professional career in 2012. Also, his frequent anger meltdowns caused immense toxicity between teammates. Team Fl1ps1de and Liquid reported such incidences.

Yet, his current gesture shows how much considerate of a team player he is at the entire Stockholm Major. At the end of it all, S1mple gifted his Prized Major winning G Pro wired mouse to James Banks.

When Mariia died @s1mpleO was the first one to come and make sure I was OK, he spent multiple evenings with me after filming and was there to support me. Thank you Sasha, you are the goat and an amazing friend 💛🖤🇺🇦🏆 Love you brother 👊🏼👊🏼! https://t.co/MVqngWuznI — James Banks 🇺🇦 #navination (@BanKsEsports) November 7, 2021

Oleksandr Kostyliev continues to inspire the world as s1mple. S1mple is a showstopper and an entertainer.

That is why the CS: GO community still worships him as the GOAT.

