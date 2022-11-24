Valorant is heading to Xbox and PlayStation as per new Riot Games job listing

Valorant may soon be getting a console port according to fresh job listings by Riot Games. Posted on the gaming-focused job listing website, Hitmarker, these listings have a few clues for fans. On November 17, a job listing for a Game Design Manager popped up on the website. This has now been followed up by a listing for a Senior Game Designer for console as well. The job listing also confirms that these roles are for console versions of Valorant.

Here are all the details from the new listing.

Riot Games is looking for a Senior Game Designer for Valorant on console

Riot is now hiring for a VALORANT Console Position. | #VALORANT So I guess they are exploring VALORANT for Consoles. 👍 pic.twitter.com/whmdOY7ZTs — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) February 13, 2022

While a console port is unsurprising, considering Valorant Mobile is in development, an official job listing helps set things in motion. The job posting states the responsibilities of the role as follows:

“As a Senior Game Designer, you will design, tweak, and optimize the player experience. Your analytical skills, player insight, and creativity aid in crafting in- and out-of-game experiences that engage and surprise players. You will collaborate with interdisciplinary teams and work with every tool at hand to innovate and iterate player-focused designs that’ll delight millions around the world.”

Responsibilities:

Design and refine systems that delight and satisfy players’ needs for competition

Work with other disciplines to build features that meet product goals

Seek opportunities for new design spaces in collaboration with Product Managers and Design Leadership.

Create and provide multiple potential designs and solutions. Articulate trade-offs and risks between different options.

Playtest our game and help push for continued improvements for existing designs and fresh prototypes.

With Valorant Mobile currently in the pipeline, fans shouldn’t expect a console port to drop soon. While development for the console port may already be underway, a late 2023 release date is most plausible. Interestingly, the job listing doesn’t mention which consoles the game will be designed for. While the Xbox and PlayStation are most likely, the Nintendo Switch could get a port as well. Fans will have to stay tuned for more news.

