CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final day one schedule (November 23): Bracket, prize pool, and where to watch

With the Rio Major done and dusted, professional CS:GO action moves to Copenhagen. With the Blast Premier Fall Final, eight teams will be duking it out for one of the last titles of the season. Starting tomorrow, the Blast Premier Fall Final will feature eight teams that have earned a spot at the event. Coming back from a disappointing major FaZe Clan will be looking to right their ship ASAP.

Here’s the complete schedule for day one of the event.

Also read: Latest CS:GO update with AWP and M4A-1s changes won’t be used at the Blast Premier Fall Final

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final November 23 schedule

Teams attending:

FaZe Clan

OG

Natus Vincere (NAVI)

Team Liquid

Heroic

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Fluxo

G2

Format:

Single-elimination bracket

All matches are best-of-threes

Day one matches (November 23):

Group A

FaZe Clan vs. OG (10:00 CET)

Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (13:00 CET)

Group B

Natus Vincere vs. Fluxo (16:00 CET)

G2 vs. Team Liquid (19:00 CET)

The first day determines seeding, and will contain no elimination matches. For G2 and FaZe Clan, this will be a prime opportunity to regain some form as they recover from a poor major. Former champions FaZe Clan crashed out of Rio with a 0-3 record, marking an early exit. As a result, the Karrigan-led squad has dropped out of the HLTV top 5 rankings. Another team looking to reclaim its glory will be G2 who didn’t even qualify for the major.

Additionally, the latest patch will not be used for this tournament. As confirmed by Blast’s Chief Innovation Officer, Nicolas Estrup, the event will be played on the old patch. This means that Dust 2 lives on, at least for another tournament. The five-bullet AWP and nerfed M4A-1s will not make an appearance in Copenhagen either. Fans can tune in to watch all the games over at twitch.tv/blastpremier.

Also read: How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft? Different Uses of a Handy Bucket Explained