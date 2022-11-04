CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage format, day one schedule, teams, and more

With the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage done and dusted, all eyes shift to the Legends Stage. Here, the 16 best teams in the world will fight tooth and nail for the ultimate glory in Counter-Strike. After a few devastating losses, only one out of four South American squads have made it to the Legends Stage. Furia is the sole torch-bearer for the region while underdogs like GamerLegion and IHC were eliminated.

During the tournament, Team Vitality lost their number one and stumbled out the gate. Eventually recovering, the Apex-led squad will be looking to make a mark on the big stage. Read on for the full day-one schedule of the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage.

CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage day one details

That’s all from @9zTeam at the #IEM Rio Major. Flying the flag for the entirety of South America these boys proved that it doesn’t matter where you come from if you work extremely hard. Gracias ❤️🇧🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Bp4zADyKEn — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) November 3, 2022

Qualified teams:

FaZe Clan

Cloud9

Natus Vincere

Team Vitality

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Fnatic

ENCE

FURIA Esports

Sprout

BIG

Heroic

Outsiders

Team Spirit

Bad News Eagles

Team Liquid

MOUZ

Tournament format:

Much like the Challengers Stage, a 16-team Swiss System format will be followed. Rounds 2 to 5 are seeded using the Buchholz system and the teams’ initial seeds. Elimination and Advancement matches are best of threes. All other matches are played as best of ones and the top eight teams proceed to the Champions Stage.

Day one schedule

Main stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgo)

MOUZ vs. Team Liquid (15:00 CET)

FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9 (16:15 CET)

Team Vitality vs. NAVI (17:30 CET)

FURIA vs. ENCE (18:45 CET)

Secondary stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgob)

Team Spirit vs. Bad News Eagles (15:00 CET)

Sprout vs. BIG. (16:15 CET)

Outsiders vs. Heroic (17:30 CET)

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Fnatic (18:45 CET)

Day one round two:

TBD (21:15 CET)

TBD (21:15 CET)

TBD (22:30 CET)

TBD (22:30 CET)

TBD (23:45 CET)

TBD (23:45 CET)

TBD (01:00 CET, November 6)

TBD (01:00 CET, November 6)

As the sole Brazilian squad to make it through the Challengers, the home crowd will be cheering for the arT-led squad. Cloud9 managed to recover after a 0-2 start in the bracket to complete the reverse sweep and qualify for the Legends Stage. With Vitality looking shaky in the Challengers Stage, FaZe Clan and NAVI will be looking to capitalize and move ahead in the tournament. As the only true North American hope, Team Liquid will be looking to retain their RMR form and go far in the Major. Fans can catch all the CS:GO action from November 5, 2022, at 15:00 CET.