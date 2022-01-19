Complexity Gaming confirm their CSGO Roster for 2022 and beyond.

Complexity confirmed their CSGO Roster for 2022 and beyond. What does the future hold for the gaming organisation?

Complexity was one of the top American Esports teams. Yet, over years they have lost their footing in the Esports scene.

The Esports organisation now looks to make a return to the fray with CSGO. Yesterday, they announced their new roster.

So, what lies ahead. Will the uncertainty end for Complexity and teams?

Complexity Gaming started its Counter-Strike journey in 2003.

Complexity has never won a CSGO Major. Though, they have a rich history in ESports.

Complexity Gaming is the earliest abode of Brazillian superstars. Fallen once played and dominated for this Esports organisation.

Almost all the great NA legends have played for this team. Yet, it had humble beginnings.

Complexity Gaming was founded in 2003. After years of success in Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Source, they decided to shift to CSGO.

By 2011, they had already released their CS-S roster. Eventually, they signed the entire roster of Quantic Gaming in 2013.

Yet, the limited success and management issues led to the dissolution of Complexity in 2014. Cloud 9 bought the roster, which consisted of Shroud and n0thing.

Ultimately, Shroud would retire and become a streamer to ride the PUBG wave on Twitch.

Much like NA, Complexity could not hold its ground. They suffered defeats in almost all tournaments they visited. Also, beyond qualifiers, they did not perform at all.

Complexity Gaming belongs to NA CSGO Circuit. It has its problems and instability.

With the new roster, Complexity looks to make a dent in the world of Esports. The current roster shows some hope.

The IGL is JT from South Africa. Furthermore, he is an entry fragger. But, at 22 years old he has yet to play against the big boys.

Coach T.c. too is from South Africa. All other team members belong to the NA circuit.

Grim comes over from Team Liquid after the roster underperformed at multiple tourneys. Currently, he plays the role of Rifler.

Fl0ppy and FaNg rejoin their IGL in the new roster. While junior got acquired from the Bad Bears.

Except, Grim, none have played the A-Tier, let alone S-Tier championships. Hence, they have much to prove yet.

But, with the current roster changes in the NA CSGO circuit, people expect some form of stability to return to the CSGO scene. The Complexity CSGO roster needs to cover some ground to reach the top.

