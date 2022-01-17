S1mple vs Zywoo: Analysis of stats from ESL Pro League 14 between s1mple and zywoo.

S1mple vs Zywoo is a discussion that has been ongoing since Zywoo joined Team Vitality. King S1mple vs French prodigy Zywoo. Who wins?

s1mple has been the face of CSGO ever since he touched the game. Yet, people have always doubted his skills in the past due to 0 major wins.

All that changed with PGL Major Stockholm 2021. But, one pro, in particular, is compared against Sasha. That is, Zywoo, the French prodigy.

Also read: BIG Clan qualifies for EMEA Challengers: BIG is the second team to qualify for the EMEA Challengers from the European region

But, does young Zywoo holds any candle to CSGO’s greatest. Let us take a look.

S1mple vs Zywoo is an ongoing discussion since 2019.

.@zywoo takes the No.1 spot in our ranking of the top 20 players of 2019, after a remarkable year that is consigned to the history bookshttps://t.co/gyv3p6dtUB Powered by @Xtrfy and @Loot_Bet pic.twitter.com/NfLg0BzaPK — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) January 20, 2020

The one tournament where Team Vitality gave NaVi and s1mple a hard time is the ESL Pro League Season 14. There, s1mple and Zywoo met against each other in the Grand Finals.

Except, throughout the tournament, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev was an absolute monster. He got the most kills in the tournament.

But, it has to be mentioned that Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut too was on steroids, it seems. He too was not far behind in kills. Hence, there are a lot of numbers to speak about. Then, who is the Apex Predator?

Both of them have a map in the pool that they don’t play in. It is de_ancient for Zywoo and de_vertigo for S1mple. While teams also have a decent amount of commonality for the more frequently played maps. Both of their teams frequently played mirage, inferno, nuke, and overpass. Hence, any worry about selection bias is removed.

Also read: CSGO Roster Changes: CS Legend F0rest joins Dignitas for 2022.

Zywoo was the Top 1 HLTV ranked player in 2019 and 2020

.@zywoo takes the No.1 spot in our ranking of the top 20 players of 2019, after a remarkable year that is consigned to the history bookshttps://t.co/gyv3p6dtUB Powered by @Xtrfy and @Loot_Bet pic.twitter.com/NfLg0BzaPK — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) January 20, 2020

Mirage is a map where both Zywoo and s1mple are quite close in kill numbers but, have very different playstyles. S1mple scored 103 kills while Zywoo managed a whopping 97.

Except, there is a stark difference in the number of headshots kills and avg kills per round. Furthermore, S1mple has more rifle and AWP kills. Hence, a pattern emerges.

This is it. Zywoo is more effective in the eco rounds. He has way more kills with Smg and sidearms. Also, the average HS per kill is 0.39 on s1mple to Zywoo’s 0.31.

Also read: CSGO Roster Changes: Nitr0 confirms return with Team Liquid.

Stats wise, there is no comparison between Zywoo and s1mple.

Similarly, 0.91 KPR on S1mple versus 0.71 on Zywoo. Stats wise, s1mple is ahead in kill number, accuracy and precision.

We cannot really compare S1mple against Zywoo on lifetime stats. Since, it would be a disaster, considering the number of MVPs s1mple has acquired over years.

Hence, let us talk about the stats between 2020 and 2021. In total, Sasha has won 10 while Zywoo has 7. 6 of the 7 came for Zywoo in 2020, during the online era. While s1mple had only 2.

Also read: CSGO Esports Update: BLAST Premier Spring Groups announced.

The real difference in stats comes from Rifle and AWP kills as well as KPR.

Who are the best CT side players of 2021? As usual, the first two spots are taken by CS:GO’s biggest stars s1mple and ZywOo! Alongside sh1ro, they are accompanied by NiKo and Twistzz, with the latter having a noticeable 0.28 СT-T rating difference this year (0.98 T rating). pic.twitter.com/WrSvCYfGqU — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) December 23, 2021

As the LANs started again, S1mple and NaVi showed unstoppable momentum. Zywoo won the MVP in the only tournament NaVi did not partake, IEM Winter XVI. Sasha has bagged 8 MVP titles in 2021.

On top of that, S1mple and Natus Vincere won their first, and possibly the most important Major of all time. PGL Stockholm Major 2021 changed a lot in the CSGO with NaVi’s win.

Furthermore, the roster changes at Vitality raises questions about how long to reach peak performance numbers. Hopefully, 2022 would not be another brush off for Sasha and NaVi.

Also read: VCT EMEA Challengers Qualifiers Updates: Riot Games make a controversial decision to manually inject teams in 256 Qualifier list.