100 Thieves Valorant Roster: Hiko, Asuna, Ethen, Ec1s, and BabyJ

Introducing the new 100 Thieves Valorant Roster starting Hiko, Asuna, Ethen, Ec1s, and BabyJ for VCT 2022.

The Valorant competitive scene is constantly changing, be it roster changes, comp changes, or meta changes. The changes are mostly because of past performance or some incidents.

However, after the end of VCT 2021, we got to see an increase in roster changes in the NA region. One of the fan-favorite teams which recently went through a roster change is 100 Thieves.

Also Read: Guild Esports Qualifies for EMEA Challengers: Guild reserves their seat in the EMEA Challengers after defeating Vitality in the EU Challengers 1 upper final

100 Thieves Valroant Roster

100T changed their initial VCT roster after Masters 3 Berlin 2021. Where they removed Steel from the roster and added Boi in his place. However, this change was only temporary. After the end of LCQ, where 100 Thieves was not able to qualify Boi was let down from the active roster.

And soon after VCT 2021, rumours were spreading that Nitr0 was trying to make his move back to CS: GO. And recently Team Liquid gave the announcement of Nitro joining TL’s CS: GO roster.

So this left 2 positions in the 100T Valorant roster to be filled before VCT 2022 began.

And after some trial runs, practices and scrims the 100 Thieves valorant roster is complete now.

The two new additions to the team are BabyJ and Ec1s. BabyJ made some name for himself in VCT 2021 after he joined FaZe Clan. However, it was just an unlucky year for Faze Valroant and in the end, they ended up releasing all the players except Babybay.

Also Read: Sentinel Dapr’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Ec1s is a streamer/ pro player who hasn’t played many competitive matches. But he shows a lot of potential in the competitive scene.

Now, all we have to do is wait and watch if this roster change lets 100 Thieves reach the level of success they hoped to reach going into VCT 2021.