Reddit audience with ex CSGO Professional: Dignitas GeT RiGhT.

GeT RiGhT gave Reddit users a chance to ask him anything about CSGO. Here are the tasty bits of conversation with the Major winner.

GeT RiGhT is one of the members of the legendary 87-0 NiP CSGO roster. Though, he has taken a break for almost a year now.

The ex NiP/Dignitas CSGO Pro showed up on Reddit for an “ask anything” session. Below, we mention the important bits.

GeT RiGhT goes by the name of Christopher Alesund. He is a Swedish CSGO player.

Q. Who is one player you’ve always wanted to play on a team with?

A. There is only one. f0rest.

Q. What do you think about your retirement from tier 1 CS now? Do you think you should have left earlier, later, or done something else?

A. First and for most. I never retired 😉 I’m just taking a long, sweet innocent break! 😀

But, I believe every player in any Esport game does think of retirement a couple of times in their career. I was close in 2016 to actually stop playing for a while (or completely, depending on the situation) since I was in the hospital for a while since of my stomach disease and I got orders of not travelling to a couple of tournaments because of how bad the situation was.

But.. To end the question – Not really. I do still miss competing and all of those things. But, I gotta think of my health (mental and physical one) and I’m in a way better stage than I was before in my career.

Currently, GeT RiGhT is a streamer by profession.

Q. What’s the proudest moment of your career?



A. Winning all of those sweet sweet tournaments I did with f0rest and all of the other players I’ve played with. Seeing rez playing out of his mind in Oakland and carrying the sh*t out of us against faze, SK etc Winning Dreamhack Masters Malmö w/ pyth was a big highlight since it was in Sweden and all.

Winning over VeryGames was always a pleasure. But in general, all of them. Even in the hard times, you learn so much about yourself and the group you are with that it can’t really replace anything… Surely, I would have loved to be winning more of the Majors than those god dammit second places man!

NiP win ESL One Cologne 2014 – http://t.co/4w7g1JEcan — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) August 17, 2014

Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund won a Major with NiP.

Q. What do you think of the state Swedish CS is in right now, with only one Tier 1 team (one and a half if you count UKnatic), and who are some of the promising young Swedish prospects that could make a breakthrough in the near future?

A. It was all good till fl0m started to grief me in NA faceit.. 😉 just kidding, it’s been good so far!

It’s been in a weird place for some time now, but I think when I look at what SEC (Elitserien) has done and what teams/pugs have done in international qualifiers. I could see another team (full Swedish team) take up the ranking and do some damage on the scene. But, it all has to come with the right mindset and attitude if you ask me.

There is a lot of people dreaming and actually not doing it. It’s not gonna be a ‘walk in the park’ – It’s gonna be a hard grind and a lot of sacrifice for it.

The moment I’ve been waiting for. Tomorrow, 4pm CET. See you on Twitch for the full reveal. https://t.co/7Sp4BQsL2N pic.twitter.com/ohkoHirAlp — Christopher Alesund (@GeT_RiGhT) January 15, 2021

CSGO vs Valorant? Even GeT RiGhT has picked a side already.

Q. What are your thoughts on Valorant. Do you think it can replace cs and do you think the competition is good for CSGO as a whole?

A. Valorant and CS:GO – The never-ending debate war between the camps. I think personally Valorant is kinda cool game actually, it brings something new out of the FPS genre. Is it CS? Nah, I don’t see it as a CS game tbh.

It’s a good rivalry between the games, but I’m not too worried actually. It sparks something into the CS fans and what the history has shown already. The Major showed the big support from fans all over the world what kind of game CS is actually. It’s something special.

He last played for Dignitas Gaming in 2020.

Q. If it doesn’t insult you can we talk about the 87-0 era? How did it feel in the middle…like 40 games in. Did you feel invincible? How did it feel when it ended with the VP game. Did you ever feel like you were going on the precipice of another win streak?

A. To be honest, I was nonchalant. I didn’t really think too much about it back then or knew till it was too late (haha)… But, I just know that it was close to many times to end earlier than it actually did!

I just remember that we didn’t tilt or anything when the first game loss happened, f0rest stood up and started to clap his hands and we looked forward. It was kinda magical. (haha)

Q. Who were the best coach and IGL you ever worked with? And what was the reason they were the best at their jobs?

A. It’s kinda hard, to be honest since most of my IGLs are similar except for maybe the threat of everyone I had under my wings. But, if I gotta pick some sort of a list.

Xizt

RobbaN

fifflaren

threat

cArn

Without any specific order, all of them are good in their own area and their style (some more of a leader, some more tactical and so on).

To sum up, that is all in GeT RiGhT CSGO interview on Reddit. Hopefully, we can see GeT RiGhT play CSGO soon in the pro circuit.

Until then, the CSGO community remembers the exploits of Christopher “GeT RiGhT” Alesund.