CYGNI: All Guns Blazing – Everything to know about the upcoming KONAMI title

Following last year’s promises, KONAMI just announced some exciting news for console fans. Their new title, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing comes to their consoles first.

KONAMI has been the heart of nostalgia back when video games started flourishing. And this time, they look to deliver some more nostalgia. Their next-gen twin stick vertical scrolling shooter was announced last year in August when the developers promised further release details.

The game is ready, the premise is set, and my god it looks beautiful. In the story reveal trailer, the devs showed some massive details that would be featured in the coming title. CYGNI has shown what the ceiling for brilliance is in this game genre.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing story premise

In the last reveal trailer of CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, the developers showcased an amazing cinematic. It features a call to arms for everyone who wants to defend their honor.



It starts with the Captain of the ship addressing everyone to defend what they honor and call home. A battle brews in the galaxy and the special regiment is called up. You and a legion of fighters are to clear out the enemies. And the battle takes place.

You join the fight bringing back the nostalgia of vertical gameplay. And it is paired with 3D background and enemies. There are many difficult levels and in the end, a boss level. It also features what seems like a cannon of sorts.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing pre-order details

The pre-order started for the title a few days ago. However, it is for the physical editions only available for PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Pre-order details for the digital editions will be announced in the coming months. KeelWorks will surely take a good look at the game before announcing it for all the platforms. And when it comes, it will be beautiful

Boss design

Previously, everybody suspected that boss design is limited in this genre. But with this game, KONAMI looks to change the game. They designed a boss befitting the title. And it looks scary.

The boss seems like a humungous bug with further tentacles forming arcs behind it. And during the fight, you get a head-on view showing the promise of creative gameplay. And just like that, the age changes.

This comes as a breath of fresh air as the genre finally gets a revival. It looks amazing and the promise of creativity is off the charts. It is simply just a wait of time.