Valorant New Battle Pass : Skins for Valorant’s Act 3 Leaked

With Valorant’s New Act about to release in the coming week, we get to take a look at the upcoming battle pass skins.

Valornat’s new Act is about to drop, and with the new act we get to meet a new Agent “Chamber“. Apart from this, the new act introduces us to a new Battle Pass.

In each Act’s battle-pass, players can get skins for 75% of the weapons, at the low cost of 1000 Valorant Points. Each battle pass always houses a different but new variety of melee skin. With this season’s BP having a Sword.

New Battle Pass Skins Leak

Each act’s Battle-pass has three sets of weapon skins. And the new skin sets for nest season are:

GENESIS

Genesis is the main focus for the battle-pass, which also houses the new melee skin. This skin set has the following weapon’s skins:

Melee

Shorty

Bucky

Bulldog

Operator

GOLDWING

This set has the following weapon skins:

Classic

Ghost

Ares

Judge

AERO

This set host’s the following weapon skins:

Frenzy

Specter

Guardian

Phantom

This battle pass will be released along with the new season, which is supposed to go live on the 4th of November.