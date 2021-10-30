Valorant New Battle Pass : Skins for Valorant’s Act 3 Leaked

With Valorant’s New Act about to release in the coming week, we get to take a look at the upcoming battle pass skins.
Valornat’s new Act is about to drop, and with the new act we get to meet a new Agent “Chamber“. Apart from this, the new act introduces us to a new Battle Pass.
In each Act’s battle-pass, players can get skins for 75% of the weapons, at the low cost of 1000 Valorant Points. Each battle pass always houses a different but new variety of melee skin. With this season’s BP having a Sword.
Also Read: Cloud 9 Vs Rise Nation: Rise defeats Cloud9 to qualify for upper finals against 100 Thieves
New Battle Pass Skins Leak
Each act’s Battle-pass has three sets of weapon skins. And the new skin sets for nest season are:
GENESIS
Act 3 Battlepass: Genesis | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/lyGosqTiMH
— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 29, 2021
Genesis is the main focus for the battle-pass, which also houses the new melee skin. This skin set has the following weapon’s skins:
- Melee
- Shorty
- Bucky
- Bulldog
- Operator
GOLDWING
Act 3 Battlepass: Goldwing | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/G6ApUzEbFY
— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 29, 2021
This set has the following weapon skins:
- Classic
- Ghost
- Ares
- Judge
Also Read: LOL Prime Gaming: Riot Games level up the rewards received from League of Legends Prime subscription
AERO
Act 3 Battlepass: Aero | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/ygxhH4RaOz
— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 29, 2021
This set host’s the following weapon skins:
- Frenzy
- Specter
- Guardian
- Phantom
This battle pass will be released along with the new season, which is supposed to go live on the 4th of November.