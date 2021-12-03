Nigma Galaxy DPC Roster: Nigma Galaxy coach Rmn to act as a stand-in, as Miracle goes on a short break from DPC Winter 2022 Qualifiers.

Nigma Galaxy announced coach Rmn as a stand-in for Miracle on a short break. How will Nigma Galaxy DPC roster change affect Kuroky and teammates?



Kuroky and his immortal squad Nigma Galaxy is trying to get the 2nd TI. Though, it would be a first for ILTW.

Nigma Galaxy could not make it for the TI10. And, has been on a break from professional tournaments since July. TI10 qualifier loss was a huge blow to Kuroky and the team’s expectations.

Kuroky missed his first TI since 2011. Secret Puppey remains the only player to have attended all The Internationals. So, is this roster change or just what it sounds like?

Why is Miracle on a break? Why now?

DPC update:@NigmaMiracle is on a short break and our coach @rmN_dota will be standing in for the first few series of the season.#StarsAlign #NGXdota pic.twitter.com/fSx3Tty4Qe — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) December 3, 2021

Miracle was considered a prodigy. His unfettered domination in TI7 was a treat for the eyes. Clawing back defeat from the lion’s mouth multiple times took him to heights of fame.

But, since 2019, as Matu left the squad(he got the short end of the stick), nothing was the same again. There would be flashes of a masterclass, but the magic that the team had was lost somehow.

Since then, Miracle has been on voluntary breaks. But, taking time away has not been much fruitful for him and the squad. They lost out TI10 qualifiers to OG.

Out for a family dinner, missing @NigmaMiracle who couldn’t make it! Get well soon Amer and all the love from Abu Dhabi💙💜🇦🇪#StarsAlign pic.twitter.com/abTMjENel7 — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) September 27, 2021

That was in July. Nigma squad has been on break since. But, it seems difficult to concentrate when you have so much to look forward to.

Miracle also missed his team get-together due to food poisoning. Could be just the long term effects of food poisoning are keeping him from playing.

We just hope, Amer “Miracle” Al-Brakawi is in good health and spirits.

How does this affect the dynamics of the Nigma Galaxy DPC roster?

Did you miss us?! The boys are back and ready to take on the DPC season🌟#StarsAlign #NGXdota pic.twitter.com/llZvV5vW1z — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) November 20, 2021

Nigma Galaxy is missing the one player who can turn the tide of battle singlehandedly. No joke, but Miracle is an unstoppable force.

If one does not stop him early game, he is gonna keep kiting everyone until he kills them all. Such was his prowess with Invoker Mid at TI7.

With his unavailability, the roster is probably shifting in the following manner:

Carry- Kuroky Midlaner- ILTW Offlaner- Mind Control Soft Support- Gh Hard Support- rmn

To sum up, we eagerly await God Carry’s return to the fray. Hopefully, he returns stronger than ever.

