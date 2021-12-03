ESports

Nigma Galaxy DPC Roster: Nigma Galaxy coach Rmn to act as a stand-in, as Miracle goes on a short break from DPC Winter 2022 Qualifiers.

DPC roster chamge nigma galaxy
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Nigma Galaxy announced coach Rmn as a stand-in for Miracle on a short break. How…