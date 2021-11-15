BTS Dota 2 Pro Series Finals: Thunder Predators and BOOM Esports register first win of DPC season.

The BTS Pro Finals for American and SouthEast Asian regions have come to a close. 4Zoomers and Polaris eSports end up 2nd.

The DPC season for 2021-2022 just started. BOOM Esports and Thunder Predators registered first DPC wins of the season. The BTS Pro Finals for SEA and Americas was held yesterday.

Thunder Predators are the winners of the BTS Pro American championships. BOOM Esports won the BTS Pro SEA series. It is the 9th iteration of the championship.

Also read: “Champions trip begins today”: SEN Shahzam on Sentinels leaving for LA to start the Valorant Champions Trip

Both teams stayed in the Upperbracket for the entire series. TP and BOOM played only two matches to reach the Finals and win it.

BTS Pro Series: Americas(North and South)

A quick recap on our #BTSProSeries 9 results! Congratulations to the champions of the Americas, @ThunderAwakengg 🎉 Thank you for tuning in and we’ll see you next time 👋 pic.twitter.com/CXFsXLcs0x — BTS Dota (@BTSdota) November 15, 2021

BTS Pro series started off 29th October, soon after TI10 ended with a bang. 9 teams were invited to the series and only 8 continued for knockouts.

Thunder Predators started off strong with a 4-3-1(W-D-L) only losing to Team Lava in groups. The groups were best-of-2.

All the knockout matches were BO3. After defeating Infamous in the quarters, They defeated 4Zoomers twice to lift the BTS Pro Series Cup for the American region.

The Thunder Predator gang consisted of:

Active Squad ID Name Position Join Date Angel Crhistian Savina 1 Darkmago Gonzalo Herrera 2 Oscar Oscar David Chavez 3 Matthew Farith Puente 4 Pandaboo Jose Leonardo Padilla Hernandez 5

Also read: T1 amidst discussions to sign Valorant pro-gamer Steel to their roster.

BTS Pro Series: SEA(South East Asia)

To conclude the #BTSProSeries 9 SEA, here are a couple of the final positions & stats about @boomesportsid and their FLAWLESS playoff run. Thankyou all for watching, and we’ll catch you all at the next one! 😉 pic.twitter.com/M3MZUv5PgH — BTS Dota (@BTSdota) November 14, 2021

The SEA chapter started on the same day 10 hrs earlier. Like the American counterpart, 9 teams were invited.

Boom Esports did not lose a single altercation and won the series by beating Polaris Esports. The main roster dissolved and Stand-ins were brought in for the tourney that was held all online.

BOOM Esports went through a roster shuffle after TI10 complications.

The following is the current active squad for BOOM:

1 skem 2 Yopaj 3 Fbz 4 Tims 5 Hyde-

Also read: “Pretty clever”: How EG Arteezy abuses the Dota 2 courier vision for flash farming.