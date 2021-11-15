T1 amidst discussions to sign Valorant pro-gamer Steel to their roster.

The 100 Thieves substitute could find a new home according to various sources. Will T1 find a Valorant remedy with Steel?



Joshua “steel” Nissan, who has been an inactive member of 100 Thieves’ VALORANT roster. He is in discussions to join the North American organization T1.

Multiple sources have confirmed on Nov. 14, including Upcomer. Steel isn’t signed to T1 at the time of publication, however.

Upon a potential signing with the T1 roster, Steel would likely take over Rahul “curry” Nemani’s role. Curry is the in-game leader.



Furthermore, Korean player Ha “Spyder” Jeong-woo’s future on the roster remains unclear. He has recently practised with The Guard, multiple sources have reported.

Spyder last played for T1 in an official match seven months ago during the VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2. It concluded in April.

T1 was defeated by Sentinels, missing out on a spot in the Challengers Finals.

Steel may be considering a move from 100 Thieves to T1.

Steel was dropped from 100 Thieves’ active roster. The announcement came in after the team’s top 4 finish at VCT Stage 3 Masters in Berlin. He was replaced on the Active roster by Aaron”b0i” Thao.

Since his removal from the 100 Thieves starting lineup, Steel has been one of the most sought-after in-game leaders. Especially during the offseason, among North American teams.

Organizations such as TSM and NRG have shown interest in Steel at various times. However, each of those teams seemingly decided on other directions.

NRG recently acquired James “hazed” Cobb on Nov. 10. While TSM has practised with FaZe Clan player Corey “Corey” Nigra.

I’m not done as a competitor, not even close, and I’ll be returning for the 2022 VCT season. https://t.co/DtPj6KmtJI — 100T steel (@JoshNissan) September 27, 2021

T1 has struggled this year in the VALORANT Championship Tour. During Stage 3 Challengers 2, T1 managed to defeat both Built by Gamers and Version1.

But, was taken down by TSM and FaZe Clan. T1 was eliminated from Challengers Playoffs contention.

Steel will likely return to the official competition next year during the VCT 2022 season. Fingers crossed for Valorant T1 Steel.

