“Pretty clever”: How EG Arteezy abuses the Dota 2 courier vision for flash farming.

EG Arteezy is one of the best carry players in Dota 2. Yet again, Arteezy finds a unique way to flash farm.

Arteezy has a unique style of playing the game. What he lacks in patience, he makes up with insane team fighting skills.

More often than not, Arteezy has carried Evil Geniuses through the worst times. It is only a shame that he could not find his rhythm enough to win TI yet.

Arteezy currently plays carry position in Dota 2 for Evil Geniuses.

.@Arteezy gets it done. We are now the home of THREE 11k MMR #DOTA legends! pic.twitter.com/YEq1vOg8J1 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) October 20, 2020

In the shared clip, we witnessed the clever use of courier vision for flash farming. The hero Arteezy used was Phantom Assasin(PA).

PA needs vision on enemies and neutral creeps to blink. The Evil Geniuses carry uses the courier to gain this vision.

Courier vision was removed from Rosh Pit a few patches ago. The feature is controversial. Flying vision always provides some unique avenues.

But, flying courier always provides continuous flying vision. Clever players and professional teams have used couriers to bait enemy teams. Or, provide crucial vision before teamfights.

EG Arteezy has yet to win Dota 2 The International.

Pretty clever to see @Arteezy using his courier to give vision of jungle camps, allowing him as PA to Blink Strike to them and hasten his farm 🧠 #dota2 pic.twitter.com/y1zqMD1DC6 — Torte de Lini (@TorteDeLini) November 9, 2021

Removing the flying vision from the courier changes the game considerably. But, it would make the game less interesting by removing one more variable from the game.

Arteezy was always considered a prodigy in NA Dota 2 circuit. Yet Dota 2 has never been about a single individual. Dota 2 is a team game.

Arteezy arrived in EG after leaving behind Puppey and Secret in 2016 again. He moved back and forth between Secret and EG twice already.

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev was born in Vancouver and started playing Dota at a young age. Studies prevented him from going pro for some time. In 2013, he was finally ready to play Dota 2 professionally.

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev was born in 1996 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Starting out, Arteezy was notorious for being toxic in pubs. But, every skilled player has some expectations from the squad.

Arteezy has the record for fastest Battle fury on AM and Alche. The 25-year-old carry has an insane mechanical knowledge of the game.

His stun dodges at TI9 were glorious. Such moves require good game knowledge to pull off.

Arteezy has also been a victim of memes. He found himself cliffed multiple times by enemies in pubs.

Yet, he is quite grateful towards his fans for pulling him through thick and thin. He is quite active on social media and streams regularly.

Summing up, we just hope that Arteezy finds his first Aegis of Champions next year.

