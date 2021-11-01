BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9: Schedule and upcoming matches

With 2021 Dota 2 The International in the rearview mirror, a new DPC season awaits. BTS Pro Series Season 9 Americas has just started with 9 teams.
Team Spirit won the TI10 with a bang. They left everyone in the dust. They lifted the Aegis of Champions as the rightful owner.
Even though Tspirit had the least DPC points in the 2021 season till TI, they won it all together. A new DPC season awaits with a new patch and rebalances.
BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9 started on 29 October. The details regarding the tournament have been listed ahead.
Format of the BTS Pro Series Americas
- Participants
- Nine teams are invited
- Group Stage
- Single round-robin
- All matches are Best-of-2
- The top four teams advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs
- 5th to 8th place teams advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs
- The last team is eliminated
- Playoffs
- Double-elimination bracket
- All matches except Grand Final are Bo3
- Grand Final is Bo5
Participants in BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9
- XXxXX: Mnz, Leostyle, Frank, Mooz and Mjz.
- 4Zoomers: Costabile, Gunnar, Moo, Zfreek and Husky.
- Infamous: Lumiere, Alone, Sacred, Michael and Accel.
- Black n Yellow: Yamsun, Dnm, Dannyboy, Zero and Jubei.
- D2 Hustlers: Yuma, esK, Monster, Davai Lama and Flee.
- Hokori: RdO, Analog, Vitaly, Elmisho and Gardick.
- simply TOOBASED: Boris, Mr.Jeans, Benjaz, wij and empyreaN.
- Thunder Predator: Angel, DarkMago, Oscar, Matthew and PandaBoo.
- Arkosh Gaming: Plae Horse, Canus Vulpus, Gremlo, Crow and Cerberus.
Casting Talents
•Portuguese
- Commentators:
- guipepe (Guilherme Tedesco)
- Warss (Renan Moura)
- Mentirinha (Matheus Ayala Batista)
- Haon (Rômulo Capazzo)
- Jasam (José Victor Almeida dos Santos)
Matches to look out for on Day 4 of BTS Pro Series Americas
- Thunder Predator vs D2 Hustlers( November 1, 2021 – 22:00 UTC +0)
- 4 Zoomers vs simply TOOBASED ( November 1, 2021 – 22:00 UTC +0)
- Black n Yellow vs Hokori ( November 1, 2021 – 22:00 UTC +0)
Pro Series 9: American Playoffs
|Date
|PST
|CET
|SGT
|Match #
|Matchup
|November 10
|3:00 PM
|0:00
|6:00
|1
|November 10
|6:00 PM
|3:00
|9:00
|2
|November 11
|3:00 PM
|0:00
|6:00
|3
|November 11
|6:00 PM
|3:00
|9:00
|4
|November 12
|3:00 PM
|0:00
|6:00
|5
|November 12
|6:00 PM
|3:00
|9:00
|6
|November 13
|3:00 PM
|0:00
|6:00
|7
|November 13
|6:00 PM
|3:00
|9:00
|8
|November 14
|1:00 PM
|22:00
|16:00
|9
|November 14
|4:00 PM
|1:00
|19:00
|10
The above Schedule will be updated over time. You can watch the schedule of the entire series on Liquipedia here.
Where to watch and current points table.
|Team
|W/L
|Points
|Thunder Predator
|6/0
|6
|Infamous
|6/0
|6
|4 Zoomers
|4/2
|4
|D2 Hustlers
|2/2
|2
|BnY
|0/2
|0
|simply TOOBASED
|1/3
|1
|Hokori
|0/4
|0
|xXxXx
|Arkosh
|1/7
|1
You can watch the matches on the Official BTS Pro Series stream on Twitch. We wish all teams the best of wishes on their next raids.
