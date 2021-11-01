BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9: Schedule and upcoming matches

With 2021 Dota 2 The International in the rearview mirror, a new DPC season awaits. BTS Pro Series Season 9 Americas has just started with 9 teams.

Team Spirit won the TI10 with a bang. They left everyone in the dust. They lifted the Aegis of Champions as the rightful owner.

Even though Tspirit had the least DPC points in the 2021 season till TI, they won it all together. A new DPC season awaits with a new patch and rebalances.

BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9 started on 29 October. The details regarding the tournament have been listed ahead.

🎃 Super spooky Americas Dota incoming 🎃 What a better way to celebrate than to hang out in the #BTSProSeries 9 stream? 🤔 See you in one hour for @Infamous_GG vs. @ArkoshGaming! 📺 https://t.co/VZnt4kwr7v pic.twitter.com/8rerwlr3vj — BTS Dota (@BTSdota) October 31, 2021

Format of the BTS Pro Series Americas



Participants Nine teams are invited

Group Stage Single round-robin All matches are Best-of-2 The top four teams advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs 5th to 8th place teams advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs The last team is eliminated



Playoffs Double-elimination bracket All matches except Grand Final are Bo3 Grand Final is Bo5



Participants in BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9

We’re THRILLED to announce BTS #ProSeries 9, featuring both SEA & American divisions and a total prize of $100,000! The event kicks off in two days. Make sure to catch our last tournament before the new DPC begins! pic.twitter.com/LWb9ZsgA3L — BTS Dota (@BTSdota) October 27, 2021

