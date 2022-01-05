ESports

Dota 2 Dragon’s Blood releasing on Netflix on January 18.

Dota 2 Dragon's Blood releasing on Netflix jan 18
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Jalen Hurts is easily the most likeable QB in the NFL" : B/R Gridiron director was filled with respect for Eagles QB after his efforts to hold the WFT accountable for the railing incident at FedEx Field
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Dota 2 Dragon's Blood releasing on Netflix jan 18
Dota 2 Dragon’s Blood releasing on Netflix on January 18.

Dota 2 Dragon’s Blood is almost set to return on Netflix shortly this month. Will…