ESports

Valorant Game Director resigns: Andy Ho will take over as Valorant Game Director as Joe Ziegler leaves for a new project.

Joe Ziegler resigns, new game director of Valorant Andy Ho
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"I'm not as fast as I was when I was 25"– Kimi Raikkonen believes time faded away his raw pace
No Newer Articles