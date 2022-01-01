Valorant Game Director resigns: Andy Ho will take over as Valorant Game Director as Joe Ziegler leaves for a new project.

Valorant Game Director Joe Ziegler makes way for Andy Ho as the next in line. Joe has joined a new project within Riot Games.

Joe Ziegler is the person at the forefront of Riot’s development path for the last 8 years. The last few years have been dedicated specifically to Valorant and Arcane at Riot.

Ziegler is the GameDev who steered the Valorant project to meteoric fame. Yet, too much of the same eventually bore one out. A change is necessary at some point to keep the fire burning.

Riot Games’ FPS, Valorant, is the talk of the town for quite some time now. The game looks to compete in the ESports space against CS:GO.

Sporting an extended list of innovative Agents Valorant looked to change the traditional Esports. Eventually, a blossoming esports scene led to the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) in early December 2021. Currently, the sport continues to grow exponentially.

Of course, it wouldn’t be in its current state without all of the creators working away behind the scenes. One among the foremost prominent is Game Director Joe Ziegler.

He has now validated his departure from the Valorant outfit. In a statement from December 30, 2021, Joe Ziegler announced his departure from the Valorant development team.

The Announcement from ex Valorant Game Director, Joe Ziegler.

<3 Thanks for the memories! We’ll make new ones together soon! https://t.co/r20A99iJGL — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) December 31, 2021

“ It’s with a heart filled with gratefulness and a deep excitement that I come to you today with news,” he writes. “ After eight times of performing on Valorant, nurturing it from the bottom up with a platoon of dedicated and passionate developers who ’ve worked vigorously to serve you all with the respect and admiration that you simply deserve, I’m abandoning the mantle of Game Director of the Valorant tac- shooter to my good friend, Andy Ho.

“ Andy is someone who I’m proud to mention has put numerous years of his own into Valorant, and whose individual commitment to delivering to the very best standards inspires all who work with him. He has my full faith and trust that he’ll still grow and evolve Valorant year-over-year to show even better than what I could imagine it to be.”

But what about Ziegler?

Joe stated the following regarding his career path, “ As on behalf of me, I’ll be starting something new (* wink, secrets …) within the hopes that we will indeed scratch the face of the amazing impact Valorant has already had thus far. That said, I’ll not be far away from the sport and therefore the squad and they’ll always have my support.”

He concludes with a heartfelt “ many thanks to everyone who has supported and continues to support Valorant, and a special shout bent all who ’ve supported me and my work. You’ve made my time as your Game Director a very delightful and memorable experience.”

While Ziegler could also be sneaking off to lurk within the murk, he’s clearly not getting to be forgotten. It’ll be intriguing to ascertain the direction the sport takes within the hands of Ho, but either way, we all know 2022 seems to be the most important era for Valorant thus far.

