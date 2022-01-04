ESports

“This system is suspicious!”: Sumail revolts at the new Dota 2 DPC format as allegations of cheating arise.

DPC News Sumail revolts at current Dota 2 professional match format
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"It hit me hard when nobody really wanted me besides the Los Angeles Lakers" - Malik Monk speaks out about what fuels him everyday to give it his all on the court
Next Article
"If you give Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant those Cavs teams, they wouldn't have made the playoffs": Gilbert Arenas on facing a 21-year old LeBron James in 2006
E-Sports Latest News
DPC News Sumail revolts at current Dota 2 professional match format
“This system is suspicious!”: Sumail revolts at the new Dota 2 DPC format as allegations of cheating arise.

Sumail today revolted at the current Dota 2 DPC format. Sumail tweets within hours of…