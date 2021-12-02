Gambit Nats Valorant in-game settings: What are Nats ‘ settings on mouse, keyboard, keybinds and video display.

The Valorant esports scene has got a new rising player, Ayaz”nAts” Akhmetshin of Gambit Esports, after his impeccable performance in the recent VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Nats is well known for his brilliant Cypher and Viper plays. He’s strong with his guard and lurking experience, which benefits the squad in winning rounds with ease. He’s presently one of the top players in not only the EMEA region but also all over the world.

Numerous fans each across the world are inspired by Nats’prowess in Valorant. Still, to acclimatize his playstyle, players need to start with the basics by knowing his in-game settings.

Also read: “I am one of the best Valorant player in the region”, Sentinels ShahZam scraps any rumours of him retiring from Valorant pro scene.

Players can find the various Valorant settings used by Nats provided under:

Nats’ current gear

Monitor – BenQ XL2546K

Mouse – ZOWIE S2

Mousepad – ZOWIE G-SR

Keyboard – HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Headset – HyperX Wired Cloud Alpha S

Hardware settings used by Nats

Nats’ Valorant mouse settings

Nats currently uses the following mouse settings:

DPI – 800

In-game Sensitivity – 0.49

eDPI – 392

Scoped Sensitivity M. – 1

Hz – 1000

Windows Sensitivity – 6

Nats’ Valorant keybind settings

Nats currently uses the following keybind settings:

Walk – Left Shift

Crouch – Left Ctrl

Jump – Spacebar

Use Object – E

Primary weapon – 1

Secondary Weapon – 2

Melee Weapon – 3

Spike – 4

Ability 1 – Mouse 4

Use/ Equip Ability 2 – 4

Ability 3 – C

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability – X

Also read: Valorant Champions 2021 Viewership: The first day of Valorant Champions 2021 reached a peak viewership of 690,066.

Tomorrow playing against @teamsecret

First match for us on Champions. Its gonna be interesting#VALORANTChampions #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/rDJSUp6CXf — Gambit nAts (@nAts__ss) December 1, 2021

Display settings for Valorant

Valorant crosshair settings

Nats currently uses the following crosshair settings:

Colour – Green

Inner Lines – 1 / 2 / 1 / 2

Outlines – On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines – 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot – Off/1/2

Fade – Off

Movement Error – Off

Firing Error – Off

Valorant minimap settings

Nats currently uses the following minimap settings:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation – Rotate / Based on Side

MinimapZoom – 0.9

Keep Player Centered – On

Minimap Vision Cones – On

Minimap Size – 1.1

Show Map Region Names – Always

Also read:

That’s something incredible 🤯

I like it so much ☺️ https://t.co/zGi9LkCGL1 — Gambit nAts (@nAts__ss) November 27, 2021

Nats’ Valorant video settings

Nats currently uses the following video settings:

General

Display – Fullscreen

Resolution – 1280×960

Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Setttings

Material Quality – Low

Texture Quality – Medium

Detail Quality – Low

UI Quality – Low

Vignette – Off

VSync – Off

Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering – 16x

Improve Clarity – Off

Bloom – Off

Distortion – Off

Cast Shadows – On

And, that sums up all about the Gambit Nats Valorant settings.

Also read: