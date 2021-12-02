Gambit Nats Valorant in-game settings: What are Nats ‘ settings on mouse, keyboard, keybinds and video display.

The Valorant esports scene has got a new rising player, Ayaz”nAts” Akhmetshin of Gambit Esports, after his impeccable performance in the recent VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.
Nats is well known for his brilliant Cypher and Viper plays. He’s strong with his guard and lurking experience, which benefits the squad in winning rounds with ease. He’s presently one of the top players in not only the EMEA region but also all over the world.
Numerous fans each across the world are inspired by Nats’prowess in Valorant. Still, to acclimatize his playstyle, players need to start with the basics by knowing his in-game settings.
Players can find the various Valorant settings used by Nats provided under:
Nats’ current gear
- Monitor – BenQ XL2546K
- Mouse – ZOWIE S2
- Mousepad – ZOWIE G-SR
- Keyboard – HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- Headset – HyperX Wired Cloud Alpha S
Hardware settings used by Nats
Nats’ Valorant mouse settings
Nats currently uses the following mouse settings:
- DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.49
- eDPI – 392
- Scoped Sensitivity M. – 1
- Hz – 1000
- Windows Sensitivity – 6
Nats’ Valorant keybind settings
Nats currently uses the following keybind settings:
- Walk – Left Shift
- Crouch – Left Ctrl
- Jump – Spacebar
- Use Object – E
- Primary weapon – 1
- Secondary Weapon – 2
- Melee Weapon – 3
- Spike – 4
- Ability 1 – Mouse 4
- Use/ Equip Ability 2 – 4
- Ability 3 – C
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability – X
Display settings for Valorant
Valorant crosshair settings
Nats currently uses the following crosshair settings:
- Colour – Green
- Inner Lines – 1 / 2 / 1 / 2
- Outlines – On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines – 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Center Dot – Off/1/2
- Fade – Off
- Movement Error – Off
- Firing Error – Off
Valorant minimap settings
Nats currently uses the following minimap settings:
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation – Rotate / Based on Side
- MinimapZoom – 0.9
- Keep Player Centered – On
- Minimap Vision Cones – On
- Minimap Size – 1.1
- Show Map Region Names – Always
Nats’ Valorant video settings
Nats currently uses the following video settings:
General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1280×960
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
Graphics Setttings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Medium
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 16x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – On
And, that sums up all about the Gambit Nats Valorant settings.
Also read: