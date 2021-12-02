Valorant Champions Day 3 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Day 3 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?

Take a look at the action-packed schedule for Day 3 of Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage with big names taking the stage.

Valorant Champion’s 1st and 2nd days were glorious with some ups and downs. And following up with the previous days, Day 3 is packed with actions and drama.

With matches between the teams Ascend, Keyd Stars, Vision Strikers, Fnatic, Envy, and X10 CRIT.

However, the match between team ENVY and X10 Crit will not be held on stage. Due to Envy VIctor testing positive for the Covid19 test.

Valorant Champions Day 3 Schedule

Match 1: Ascend Vs Keyd Stars

Day 3 begins with a fan favourite team “Ascend” playing against the Brazilians Keyd Stars(aka Vivo Keyds).

Timing for the match is:

6 am PDT

7.30 PM IST

11:00 pm Japan time

Match 2: Vision Strikers vs Fnatic

After an impressive performance on Day 1, Vision Strikers are to fight the European powerhouse Fnatic for a position in the knockout series.

Timing for the match is:

9:00 AM PDT

10.30 PM IST

1:00 AM Japan time

Match 3: Envy Vs X10 Crit

After showing a dominating performance in Masters 2 Berlin, NA’s second-best team Envy is to fight against X10 Crit, the Thai champions.

Timing for the match is:

12:00 PM PDT

1:30 AM IST

4:00 AM Japan time

Where to watch Day 3 of Champions

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions. The official channels for Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Riot has also allowed some of the fan-favourite streamers to host watch party for the Valorant Stream.

The co-Streamers from NA region are:

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.