Valorant Champions 2021 Viewership: The first day of Valorant Champions 2021 reached a peak viewership of 690,066.

Valorant Champions viewership did not break any records. But, it did come close to breaking Valorant’s most-watched event.

Valorant Champions 2021 is being held in Berlin for its first iteration. Hence, as the hype built up, Valorant’s peak viewership was almost broken.

Valorant as a game has received much love from fans around the world. At the end of the tour, everyone was waiting for the qualified teams to face each other.

The prayers were answered pretty quickly after Stage 3 ended. Riot Games finalised the location of the event in Berlin.

Peak viewership on Day 1 of Valorant Champions.

Bit of a cool statistic regarding the viewership for #VALORANTChampions: – The first match between Vision Strikers and FULL SENSE had a peak viewership of 690,066.

– This is just 2k fewer viewers than the GRAND FINAL between Envy and Gambit at #VCT S3 Masters in Berlin. Wow — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) December 1, 2021

Primarily, the first day saw the matches from Group D and Group C. The most awaited match of Day 1 was between Full Sense and Vision Strikers.

The match attracted the peak viewership for the day. The Peak concurrent viewership was marked at 690,066.

That viewership value is only about 2K less than the last most viewed Valorant event. It was the VCT Stage 3 Berlin.

Valorant Champions 2021 is the career path many have chosen. A lot of pro players have actually left behind the CS:GO as a viable option.

As a result, most players look up to this first of a kind event. Hopefully, the pro gamers will enjoy the challenges each team pose to each other.

Can Valorant rival the likes of Dota 2 over a single event?

Champions will feature a drop system, this could be one reason for the spike in viewership. Viewers will be able to get a Spray if they watch at any time and connect their VALORANT account. There’s also a gun buddy available. Read via @Upcomer: https://t.co/0NsCAj0YwQ — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) December 1, 2021

Looking back at the origins of the game, it does not really matter anymore. The current Valorant Champions might usher in a new era of FPS eSports.

Only time shall declare the real winner. There have been a lot of competitors to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive over years.

Yet, no title came even close to matching the stats of the legendary eSports title.

Vision Strikers have won the first match at #VALORANTChampions against FULL SENSE. 13-5✅

13-5✅ pic.twitter.com/5PM5LV0749 — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) December 1, 2021

Maybe, just maybe, this time around, Valve might just get a real competitor. Riot already secured the Awards for best Esport publisher of the year. Valorant secured the award for the best eSports title.

The Valorant Champions viewership stats are only the beginning.

